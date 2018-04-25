Motorcyclists block traffic to help older woman cross busy intersection

MESA, Ariz. - Three motorcyclists in Mesa, Arizona, are getting recognition for helping an older woman cross a busy intersection Sunday.

Eduardo Plascencia, Patrick Patterson and Damon Pruitt were on their way to hang out at Pruitt’s home when they came across a woman who was seemingly stuck in the middle of the intersection.

Traffic was coming from both directions and the woman "took a few steps but saw many other cars coming and then stepped back to the yellow lines,” Plascencia said.

The three men passed the woman and then turned around to stop traffic so she could cross the street safely.

A video from Patterson’s motorcycle shows the men blocking traffic for the woman, who waved a thank-you to the motorcyclists.

"We just wanted to help avoid anything bad happening and make sure she got across safely,” Plascencia said.

"As riders, we aren’t seen that easily and the way we feel on our bikes I’m sure was the way the lady felt that day.”

He said he hopes drivers will be more attentive while driving at all times.

