Teens take knee during basketball game out of respect for funeral procession

FRANKLINTON, Louisiana - Sisters Lynn Bienvenu and Johanna Stroud were attending their cousin's funeral Friday in Washington Parish, Louisiana, when a kind gesture by a group of teens caught their attention.

As the funeral procession for the sisters' cousin, Velma Kay Crowe, passed Franklinton Junior High School, a group of boys playing a game of pickup basketball took a knee.

"They took a knee not out of disrespect, but honor,” Bienvenu said.

She snapped a photo of the teens and posted it to Facebook, where it’s been shared more than 1,400 times since Saturday.

Bienvenu has since heard from some of the boys personally and wanted to recognize them: Shimar Davis, Shimon Davis, Edward James, Brandon Burton, Quindon Burris, Stacy Ard, James Bickham, Avant Money, Malachi Martin and Kalarrian Dillon.

She said none of the players know her personally, but their actions meant a great deal to her family.

