Multiple agencies respond to overnight home fire on far Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Helotes police responded to a home fire late Friday night.

The call came in around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 22600 block of East Range. That's just west of I-10 and north of Helotes.

When firefighters arrived, flames were going through the roof of the home, officials say.

Crews spent several hours trying to knock down the flames.

Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire.

Officials don't have a damage estimate yet.

