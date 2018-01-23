Murder-suicide victim's estranged husband had threatened her life before, family says

SAN ANTONIO - Family members identified the mother killed in Sunday's apparent murder-suicide as 32-year-old Sarah Alexis Furey.

Authorities said Furey, a mother of three, was shot outside her Northwest side home early Sunday morning during a scheduled custody exchange. Police believe her estranged husband, Richard Concepcion, killed Furey, then took off with their 18-month-old son.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the toddler shortly after police discovered Furey's body outside of the home. Police said they were already en route to provide assistance in the custody exchange when they got the call for shots fired.

Concepcion was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Guadalupe County and later died of that wound. Their 18-month-old son was found unharmed in the back seat of the truck and the couple's two other kids were found asleep at Concepcion's apartment.

Police said Concepcion had moved out approximately three months ago and since the separation, authorities had been called out to the home several times for "domestic issues."

SAPD records show authorities were called to the home on Oct. 8 for "violation of a protective order," then again on Jan. 7 to "assist the public," and again on Jan. 11 for "threats."

Family said Concepcion had threatened the family's lives just weeks before the fatal shooting.

Records show that after seven years of marriage, Concepcion's wife filed for divorce on Oct. 30 and that a temporary restraining order was granted on Oct. 31. Both had served in the military -- Concepcion in the Army and Furey in the Navy.

Patricia Castillo, an advocate for domestic violence victims, said a child's safety too often doesn't matter to perpetrators of violence.

"All they're thinking about (is) 'I'm going to have my way, no matter what," Castillo, executive director of the PEACE Initiative said.

Castillo said, perhaps, like so many other perpetrators of violence, Concepcion believed he wasn't at fault for what had happened -- not even for taking his own life.

Furey's family is asking for the public's support on behalf of her children and has created a GoFundMe page.

