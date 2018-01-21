SAPD: Murder suspect shot woman outside of Northwest side home, fled with toddler

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning outside of a Northwest Side home.

Police said the suspect fatally shot a woman he had a relationship with outside of a home in the 10400 block of Arbor Bluff around 9 a.m., then fled the scene with a 2-year-old in a white Toyota Tundra.

The suspect vehicle has a license plate that reads GH58MH with an Alaska sticker and a "Don't Tread on Me" flag with a snake. Police said the suspect has a specialty "bronze star" license plate.

Those who see the truck are asked to call 911.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is expected to update members of the media about the fatal shooting.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tweets by MaxMasseyTV

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.