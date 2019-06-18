Murder victim taunted, laughed at suspect prior to shooting: prosecutors

SAN ANTONIO - Prosecutors on Tuesday gave jurors a chilling account of a fatal shooting on a West Side street the night of Nov. 3, 2017.

During his opening statement, Bexar County Assistant District Attorney Jason Garrahan said that Maria Garcia, 49, and Jonanthony Seguin, 36, had been arguing near a convenience store at Colima and Barclay streets.

Garrahan said that witnesses reported that Seguin had been taunting Garcia and laughing at her.

"He's walking, laughing, when he gets to the corner somebody yells, 'Jon, no, no, no,' Garrahan said. "He turns, this woman from roughly 15 to 20 feet away shoots."

Seguin fell to the ground, landing on his back mortally wounded and Garcia walked over to him, Garrahan said.

"She turns him over and says, 'Look what you made me do' and has that gun in her hand and smacks him in the face," Garrahan said.

There is no hint about what the defense strategy will be at this point.

Garcia's lawyers chose not to make an opening statement until prosecutors finish presenting their case.

If she is convicted on a murder charge, Garcia could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Testimony is expected to resume Wednesday in Judge Lori Valenzuela's 437th District Court.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.