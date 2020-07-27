Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

NEW YORK (AP) – Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales.

The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store doorbusters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

In a news release, Target stated holiday deals will be available starting in October “so you can shop safely and conveniently without worrying about missing out on deals that usually come later in the season.”

“Let’s face it: Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds,” the release states.

Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast.

Walmart closing for Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to employees

Walmart announced last week that stores in the U.S. will be closed on Thanksgiving. Sam’s Club will also be closed on Thanksgiving day.