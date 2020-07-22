Walmart closing for Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to employees

SAN ANTONIO – Some good news for Walmart employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put a damper on 2020.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that Walmart stores in the U.S. will be closed on Thanksgiving day this year, ending an early Black Friday tradition for some shoppers. Sam’s Club will also be closed on Thanksgiving day.

In addition to the holiday closure, Walmart is handing out more bonuses to certain employees.

Full-time store, club, distribution center and fulfillment center associates who receive an hourly wage will get a $300 bonus and part-time and temporary hourly employees will get $150.

Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers and health and wellness employees will also receive a bonus, according to a news release from Walmart.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” said Walmart CEO John Furner. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

Associates at U.S. stores who are employed by Walmart as of July 31 will qualify for the bonus which is expected to be paid out on Aug. 20.

This marks the third bonus Walmart has given to its associates this year for a total of $1.1 billion in total bonuses for 2020.

Furner said the decision to close stores on Thanksgiving is coronavirus related. “We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”