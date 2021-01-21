WATCH: President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 response day after taking office

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN ANTONIO – President Joe Biden is expected to deliver his first remarks about COVID-19 after being sworn into office.

Biden is slated to speak about the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 in the U.S. as of this week. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance.

A livestream of the remarks at 1 p.m. will be placed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A day after a star-studded inauguration celebration, Biden has tackled the health crisis head-on.

His administration kicked off a strategy that will include more vaccinations and testing, as well as the increase of the use of face masks to help stunt the spread of the virus.

Biden is expected to sign 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported that Biden officials said they don’t have a complete understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans from President Donald Trump’s administration. They said there has been a lack of cooperation from the Trump administration during the transition.

