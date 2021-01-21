Texas Gov. Greg Abbott congratulates President Joe Biden after inauguration, says he prays ’he is guided by God’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Hours after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter to congratulate him on his new role.

Abbott, a Republican, told the Democrat that he prays he “is guided by God and follows the Constitution.”

He tweeted that Biden will assume power over the “greatest country in the history of the world. May we forever remain that way.”

I congratulate Joe Biden on his Inauguration as President, and pray that he is guided by God and follows the Constitution as he assumes leadership of the greatest country in the history of the world. May we forever remain that way. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 20, 2021

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president in U.S. history, took helm amid a muted, yet star-studded, Inauguration Day. (Click here to see the full inauguration if you missed it.)

Washington D.C. was on virtual lockdown Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns following the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, including a police officer.

As a result, tens of thousands of troops with the National Guard descended onto D.C. to provide security, with miles of fencing erected and streets blocked by armored vehicles and concrete barriers.

Days before the inauguration, Abbott scolded the vetting of National Guards, saying it is the “most offensive thing I’ve ever heard.”

“No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard,” he tweeted, adding that 1,000 troops from the Texas National Guard were deployed to D.C.

This is the most offensive thing I've ever heard.



No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. @TexasGuard



I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC.



I'll never do it again if they are disrespected like this.https://t.co/STZDMz7PGm — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 19, 2021

Twelve National Guard members were removed from the security operation after vetting by the FBI, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. That included two people who had made extremist statements in posts or texts regarding the inauguration.

All 12 troops were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups or to have posted extremist views online, sources told the AP.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is under federal investigation on allegations of bribery, abuse of office and other crimes, vowed to “fight against the many unconstitutional and illegal actions that the new administration will take.”

He started his statement by congratulating Biden.

I will always stand firm for Texas. https://t.co/StYzL7ORc8 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 21, 2021

Paxton’s name was left off President Donald Trump’s pardon list. His top deputies reported him to the FBI in September, saying he used his power to help a real estate developer.

