President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On a historic day, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the reins of a country gripped by COVID-19 and division.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday. Harris was sworn in minutes before Biden, becoming the first Black American and first South Asian American vice president.

