Bernie Sanders and his mittens launch inauguration memes

”This could‘ve been an email”

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
The 59th Presidential Inauguration had potentially more story lines than any in recent history. But by the end of the ceremony, social media had crowned a few Inauguration Day stars.

One of the most memed subjects Wednesday was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

An image of Sanders, sitting alone (social distance-approved), legs crossed, hands in mittens, captured by The AFP News Agency’s Brendan Smialowski, quickly caught the attention of internet trolls, Photoshop ninjas and comedians.

In the photo (and others taken of him during the ceremony), the generally serious former presidential candidate seemed more focused on incoming policy changes in Congress than participating in the inauguration’s typical pomp and circumstance.

Before long, Bernie was being placed on backgrounds from prominent locations across the world or well-known images from history.

Below are just a few of the memes making the rounds on Twitter:

