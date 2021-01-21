Bernie Sanders and his mittens launch inauguration memes

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The 59th Presidential Inauguration had potentially more story lines than any in recent history. But by the end of the ceremony, social media had crowned a few Inauguration Day stars.

One of the most memed subjects Wednesday was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

An image of Sanders, sitting alone (social distance-approved), legs crossed, hands in mittens, captured by The AFP News Agency’s Brendan Smialowski, quickly caught the attention of internet trolls, Photoshop ninjas and comedians.

In the photo (and others taken of him during the ceremony), the generally serious former presidential candidate seemed more focused on incoming policy changes in Congress than participating in the inauguration’s typical pomp and circumstance.

Before long, Bernie was being placed on backgrounds from prominent locations across the world or well-known images from history.

Below are just a few of the memes making the rounds on Twitter:

Let Bernie and I enjoy the Inauguration 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SAcNJzdNZ2 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 21, 2021

Thank you so much for all those working hard on the Bernie memes today. This one got me good. pic.twitter.com/fBJTtcVfbF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 21, 2021

Come, Bernie, sit with us! pic.twitter.com/YUghEYTVXX — Toby Stephens News (@tobysnews) January 21, 2021

My contribution to all the Bernie Sanders memes 😂 pic.twitter.com/DKPGSk0lAQ — carlitos (@Kamalasidemans) January 21, 2021

omg i can’t believe bernie’s the one less lonely girl🥺 pic.twitter.com/S29kSEeVgL — thotline bling (@growngambino) January 21, 2021

The best Bernie memes I saw pic.twitter.com/mwq6stLV7Z — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 21, 2021

Bernie...go home already pic.twitter.com/Ok1WpgjgJS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 21, 2021

Family member sent me this pic.twitter.com/Zd64jyyDUN — Lorenzo Cortes (@Hoyatexas) January 20, 2021

LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT. With special musical guest, Bernie Sanders! pic.twitter.com/33gJxxR8de — Imry Halevi (@imryh) January 21, 2021

“Listen up Bernie, turn up your volume. Announcement.” pic.twitter.com/A0NUyekdpy — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 21, 2021

sorry i had to do bernie like this pic.twitter.com/ox5WH1OhyI — lauren (@SWEETANDL0) January 21, 2021

He’s got Bernie pic.twitter.com/CpZHREONAd — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) January 21, 2021

NOT BERNIE SANDERS STARK??!!

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xklU9v2sKH — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 21, 2021

Bernie selling merch at Bill Graham 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/nqaMOJfgoh — 🧢 (@hyphyassjay) January 21, 2021

