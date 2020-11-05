These are the best election-related memes no matter who you voted for

Whether you voted Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green, or not at all - social media has provided a little comic relief in these politically-charged times by way of memes.
No matter who you did or didn’t vote for, we can all agree a little lighthearted laughter is overdue.
Here are some election-related memes we found that might turn your frown upside down:
NEVADA! 😂😂😂 TipsyDrunkPosted by Momstrosity on Thursday, November 5, 2020
For real Bill Murray should do a sequel and call it Election Day lol!Posted by Robbie Wright on Thursday, November 5, 2020
Good Morning 😂 😂 😂 since this is spreading... 😂 www.jamiealeah.com https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HT9PXQV/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_gzHAFbX42AGEMPosted by Jamie Aleah on Thursday, November 5, 2020
Nevada: I’m leaving the house right now!— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2020
Also Nevada: pic.twitter.com/VNUvfvTEWm
Nevada: yeahhhhh I got votes to count, but I can talk pic.twitter.com/MGmCOL0RlI— 𝚌𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚊 (@whentherernine) November 5, 2020
Us: When are those votes gonna be counted?— Yoncé Vocals⁷ (@YonceVocals) November 5, 2020
Nevada: pic.twitter.com/noe4CF9lJL
America: We’d like to have election results today— wittyidiot (@stephenszczerba) November 5, 2020
Nevada: pic.twitter.com/5TNyTRtg3K
america explaining— anthony (@IceCreamTony) November 5, 2020
the importance of
counting votes nevada pic.twitter.com/sS2z6tggdp
This Nevada official got me like.... pic.twitter.com/IzacSdiViv— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 5, 2020
