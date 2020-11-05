These are the best election-related memes no matter who you voted for

Whether you voted Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green, or not at all - social media has provided a little comic relief in these politically-charged times by way of memes.

No matter who you did or didn’t vote for, we can all agree a little lighthearted laughter is overdue.

Here are some election-related memes we found that might turn your frown upside down:

For real Bill Murray should do a sequel and call it Election Day lol! Posted by Robbie Wright on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Good Morning 😂 😂 😂 since this is spreading... 😂 www.jamiealeah.com https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HT9PXQV/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_gzHAFbX42AGEM Posted by Jamie Aleah on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Nevada: I’m leaving the house right now!



Also Nevada: pic.twitter.com/VNUvfvTEWm — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2020

Nevada: yeahhhhh I got votes to count, but I can talk pic.twitter.com/MGmCOL0RlI — 𝚌𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚊 (@whentherernine) November 5, 2020

Us: When are those votes gonna be counted?

Nevada: pic.twitter.com/noe4CF9lJL — Yoncé Vocals⁷ (@YonceVocals) November 5, 2020

America: We’d like to have election results today



Nevada: pic.twitter.com/5TNyTRtg3K — wittyidiot (@stephenszczerba) November 5, 2020

america explaining

the importance of

counting votes nevada pic.twitter.com/sS2z6tggdp — anthony (@IceCreamTony) November 5, 2020

This Nevada official got me like.... pic.twitter.com/IzacSdiViv — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 5, 2020

