80ºF

Local News

These are the best election-related memes no matter who you voted for

Politics aside, election-related memes are winning

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Politics, Trending
Election-related meme from Facebook depicting Bill Murray in the 1993 film "Groundhog Day."
Election-related meme from Facebook depicting Bill Murray in the 1993 film "Groundhog Day." (Facebook)

Whether you voted Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green, or not at all - social media has provided a little comic relief in these politically-charged times by way of memes.

No matter who you did or didn’t vote for, we can all agree a little lighthearted laughter is overdue.

Here are some election-related memes we found that might turn your frown upside down:

NEVADA! 😂😂😂 TipsyDrunk

Posted by Momstrosity on Thursday, November 5, 2020

For real Bill Murray should do a sequel and call it Election Day lol!

Posted by Robbie Wright on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Good Morning 😂 😂 😂 since this is spreading... 😂 www.jamiealeah.com https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HT9PXQV/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_gzHAFbX42AGEM

Posted by Jamie Aleah on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Related:

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2020 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: