If you shop at IKEA, you may be able to cash in on a $24 million settlement

SAN ANTONIO – IKEA customers may be entitled to benefits in a $24 million lawsuit over the allegations that the furniture maker printed more than the last five digits of a debit or credit card on receipts.

In the lawsuit Richardson, et al. v. IKEA North America Services, LLC, et al., plaintiffs claim that IKEA was in violation of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, or FACTA.

IKEA denies wrongdoing, and the court has not ruled on the lawsuit. IKEA, however, has agreed to pay $24.25 million in a settlement.

“By entering into the Settlement, IKEA has not conceded the truth or validity of any of the claims against it,” the website created for the lawsuit states.

The court still has to decide whether to approve or deny the settlement. Payments will be made if the court approves the settlement.

Customers who used a debit or credit card at any U.S. IKEA location from Oct. 18, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2019, and were given a receipt with the first six and the last four digits of their card number may be entitled to benefits under the settlement.

The deadline to include or exclude yourself from the settlement is May 4.

Customers’ share of the settlement will depend on how many claims are submitted, but plaintiffs estimate that people will receive between $30 and $60.

To submit a claim, click here or call 1-855-958-6213.

Read also: