Gerber Good Start SoothePro formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination, FDA says

Check your pantry -- a certain Gerber infant formula available at nationwide retailers has been recalled due to possible bacteria contamination.

The Gerber Good Start SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula that was manufactured at the Perrigo Company’s Wisconsin facility from Jan. 2 through Jan. 18 may be contaminated with cronobacter sakazakii, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To date, the recalled products haven’t tested positive for having this bacteria, and “no adverse events” have been reported, the FDA said.

The bacteria typically don’t cause symptoms in some people, but infants, especially those under two months old or with weakened immune systems, may experience a fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or have low energy, the FDA said.

If you purchased this formula after March 5, you should check for the following lot codes and “use by” dates, per the FDA:

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz: 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz: 301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz: 301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

If you have one of these recalled products, the FDA urges you to dispose of it immediately.

You can also request a refund by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center at 1-800-777-7690. The phone line is open 24/7.

Anyone who has any healthcare questions should contact their primary care provider.

You can learn more about the recall here.

