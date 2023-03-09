Recall roundup: 3.2 million Calico Critters recalled after 2 deaths reported

SAN ANTONIO – More than three million popular Calico Critters toys were recalled after the deaths of two children.

Epoch Everlasting play is recalling more than 50 types of its flocked animal figurines because the bottle and pacifier accessories are choking hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The figurines are of animals such as squirrels, cats and rabbits.

The company said it was aware of three incidents involving the pacifier, including the death of a toddler and a 9-month-old baby.

Families are urged to take the bottle and pacifier away from children immediately and contact Epoch Everlasting Play to submit a photo that confirms destruction to get a free accessory in exchange.

Epoch can be reached at 1 (800) 631-1272 during business hours or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com. For a list of all of the toys included in the recall, click here.

Yeti coolers recalled

Nearly two million Yeti cooler products have been recalled over concerns about high-powered magnets.

The recall is for four of YETI’s products: the Hopper M20 backpack cooler, the Hopper M30 1.0 and 2.0 soft coolers, and the SideKick Dry gear case.

According to the CPSC, the magnet-lined closures on the products can fail, and the magnets can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death if a child should swallow them.

“When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system,” the CPSC said in a recall statement. “This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.”

While the CPSC said no ingestions or injuries were reported, there have been 1,399 reports of the problems with the closure, including missing or detached magnets.

The recalled products were sold nationwide at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI, Amazon and other retailers.

Owners can contact YETI for a refund in the form of a gift card with an additional $25 value. Click here to learn more.

Electric blanket recall

Approximately 350,000 electric blankets and pads were recalled after 137 reports of catching fire, melting or overheating. Several people suffered burns, according to the CPSC.

Bedshe International said it issued the recall for Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads because the controller can malfunction.

Consumers should immediately stop using the blankets and pads and contact Bedsure for a refund. Click here to learn more.

Anker power bank recall

Thousands of popular power banks are recalled because the batteries can catch fire.

The recall involves Anker 535 Mobile Power Banks (PowerCore20k) with model number A1366. These banks can charge multiple devices, such as laptops, tablets, and phones, with a 30W maximum output.

Importer Fantasia Trading announced the recall of 42,000 of them. Anker issued a recall a few weeks ago.

The CPSC said there are 10 reports of the incidents overheating, including one report of minor injuries.

The power bank has two USB cables and comes in several colors. Anker is engraved on the front, and the model number is on the back. Owners are urged to stop using them and contact Fantasia Trading for a refund and instructions to dispose of the lithium-ion batteries, which are considered hazardous waste.

The power banks were sold at Target and online at Anker and Amazon from October 2022 through January. Click here to learn more.