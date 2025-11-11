New Target directive requires employees to smile and greet customers within 10 feet, reports say

FILE IMAGE - The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MINNEPOLIS, Minnesota – A new store mandate will reportedly require employees at a popular retail chain to smile at customers.

Target’s new policy for employees will require them to smile, make eye contact and greet or wave at all shoppers who come within 10 feet, according to reports from Bloomberg and USA Today. Bloomberg first reported on the policy on Nov. 7.

If a shopper comes within approximately 4 feet, employees will ask about their day and offer assistance.

Bloomberg and USA Today reported the company is internally calling this the “10-4” program. It is unclear when the policy will take effect.

The chain is reportedly trying to boost sales ahead of the holiday season and make locations more welcoming for guests.

Bloomberg reported that Target’s shares are down more than 30% year-to-date.

Target has encouraged employees to greet shoppers, but it has never given a rule, unlike Walmart’s 10-foot rule, Bloomberg reported.

Target said key customer metrics rose when shoppers were greeted or acknowledged, which is what led to the new guideline.

“Heading into the holiday, we’re making adjustments and implementing new ways to increase connection during the most important time of the year,” Chief Stores Officer Adrienne Costanzo said in a statement to Bloomberg.

KSAT has reached out to Target to learn more about when this directive will take place, how it will be enforced, and whether it will affect local stores.

