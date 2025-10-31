New retail center Atrium of Arcadia breaks ground

The Far West Side development is taking shape on Potranco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A new retail development is under construction on the Far West Side.

Atrium of Arcadia, an 8,000-square-foot retail center, is being developed at 13746 Potranco Road, about 11 miles east of Castroville, according to property flyers shared with the Business Journal.

The project, which broke ground a few weeks ago, is represented by the San Antonio-based commercial real estate firm Ron Heller Properties, Inc. Heller, who is also serving as the broker on the development, shared that the development costs are expected to be around $3 million.

Danny Reininger with Sterling Commercial, a San Antonio-based general contracting and construction services company, is serving as the contractor for Atrium of Arcadia.

The property’s landlord is DNC Ventures, and San Antonio-based Open Studio Architecture is designing the project.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, a realtor with the company, and Ron Heller, its owner, confirmed that the retail center has two tenants signed on — Taqueria Don Julio Bar and Grill and Farmer’s Insurance.

The Mexican restaurant concept is a new variation of several other restaurant spaces owned by the same family. This includes the locally operated El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant on Broadway and Taqueria Jalisco Express on the South Side, as well as Cholula’s Mexican Restaurant about two hours north of San Antonio in Lampasas.

Atrium of Arcadia currently has 4,525 square feet of space available for lease, Rodriguez said, adding that the project is actively seeking other retail tenants.

“The landlord is pretty much open to a tenant that’s either expanding their current business and has been in business three or more years, or anything that’s either regional or national,” he added.

Shell construction on the retail center is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.