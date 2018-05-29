Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Several homes were evacuated and Raymond Rimkus Park was closed as a precaution following a natural gas leak Tuesday in Leon Valley.

A CPS Energy leak crew stopped the leak and is repairing the 2-inch line that was hit, CPS officials said in a tweet.

About 15 homes were without gas service, CPS officials said.

The incident was reported at the intersection of Evers and Poss roads.

A 4-inch gas line was hit at intersection of Westover Way & Westernhill. Leak crew on site. #SafetyFirst @Call811 pic.twitter.com/A5IpqtqyXS — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 29, 2018

Officials said a 4-inch gas line was also hit at the intersection of Westover Way and Westernhill. A leak crew is on the scene.

A 4-inch gas line was hit at intersection of Westover Way & Westernhill. Leak crew on site. #SafetyFirst @Call811 pic.twitter.com/A5IpqtqyXS — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.