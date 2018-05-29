News

Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Leon Valley

CPS Energy on scene near intersection of Evers, Poss roads

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Several homes were evacuated and Raymond Rimkus Park was closed as a precaution following a natural gas leak Tuesday in Leon Valley.

A CPS Energy leak crew stopped the leak and is repairing the 2-inch line that was hit, CPS officials said in a tweet.

About 15 homes were without gas service, CPS officials said.

The incident was reported at the intersection of Evers and Poss roads.

Officials said a 4-inch gas line was also hit at the intersection of Westover Way and Westernhill. A leak crew is on the scene.

