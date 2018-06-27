Nearly half million post 9/11 veterans estimated to have PTSD, WWP says

SAN ANTONIO - The Wounded Warrior Project is dedicated to helping veterans and surveys its registered warriors every year.
The latest statistics from the annual survey estimate 500,000 post 9/11 veterans live with symptoms of PTSD.
Nearly 77 percent of the WWP veteran population self-identifies as having symptoms of PTSD, according to the WWP.
Read a full report on the 2017 WWP survey, here.
PTSD Symptoms
- Reliving the event/Nightmares
- Avoiding situations that remind you of the event
- Negative beliefs
- Difficulty concentrating
- Outbursts or irritability
- Jumpy or easily startled
June is considered National PTSD Awareness Month and June 27 was designated in 2010 as National PTSD Awareness Day.
PTSD Programs from the WWP include:
Warrior Care Network
Outdoor Mental Health Workshops
Telephone Support Line
