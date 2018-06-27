Nearly half million post 9/11 veterans estimated to have PTSD, WWP says

SAN ANTONIO - The Wounded Warrior Project is dedicated to helping veterans and surveys its registered warriors every year.

The latest statistics from the annual survey estimate 500,000 post 9/11 veterans live with symptoms of PTSD.

Nearly 77 percent of the WWP veteran population self-identifies as having symptoms of PTSD, according to the WWP.

Read a full report on the 2017 WWP survey, here.

PTSD Symptoms

Reliving the event/Nightmares

Avoiding situations that remind you of the event

Negative beliefs

Difficulty concentrating

Outbursts or irritability

Jumpy or easily startled

June is considered National PTSD Awareness Month and June 27 was designated in 2010 as National PTSD Awareness Day.

PTSD Programs from the WWP include:

Warrior Care Network

Outdoor Mental Health Workshops

Telephone Support Line

