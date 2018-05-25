NEISD announces free summer meal program

SAN ANTONIO - The Northeast Independent School District is continuing its Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children 18 and younger.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, district officials said.

To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOODTX to 877-877.

For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

All locations will be closed on July 4.

Location Serving Days Serving Schedule East Terrell Hills Elementary School 4415 Bloomdale, 78218 M-F, 6/12 - 6/22 M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6 Breakfast 7 - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. El Dorado Elementary School 12634 El Sendero, 78233 M-F, 6/12 - 6/22 M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6 Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m. Lunch - 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Olmos Elementary School 1103 Allena Dr., 78213 M-F, 6/12 - 6/22 M-Th, 6/25- 8/2 & Fri, 7/6 Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m. Lunch - 11:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Redland Oaks Elementary School 16650 Redland Road, 78247 M-F, 6/12 - 6/22 M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6 Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Driscoll Middle School 17150 Jones Maltsberger, 78247 M-F, 6/12 - 7/6 Closed 6/29 & 7/4 Breakfast - 7:25 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. White Middle School 7800 Midcrown, 78218 M-Th, 6/18 - 7/26 & Fri, 7/6 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Roosevelt High School 5110 Walzem, 78218 M-Th, 6/18 - 8/2 & Fri, 7/6 Breakfast - 9:15 - 10:20 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Krueger Middle School 438 Lanark, 78218 M-Th, 6/12 - 7/19 Breakfast - 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunhc - 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Walzem Elementary School 4618 Walzem Rd., 78218 M-F, 6/11 - 6/22 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Stahl Elementary School 5222 Stahl Rd., 78247 M-F, 6/11 - 8/3 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Clear Spring Elementary School 4311 Clear Spring, 78217 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Larkspur Elementary School 1802 Larkspur, 78213 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Oak Meadow Elementary School 2800 Hunter's Green, 78231 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 12 - 12:30 p.m. West Avenue Elementary School 3915 West Avenue, 78213 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch-11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Wilshire Elementary School 6523 Cascade, 78218 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Windcrest Elementary School 465 Faircrest, 78239 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tobin Library 4134 Harry Wurzbach, 78209 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m. Thousand Oaks Library 4618 Thousand Oaks, 78233 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m. Semmes Library 15060 Judson Rd, 78247 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m. Brookhollow Library 530 Heimer Rd, 78232 M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3 Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m. Morgan's Wonderland 5223 David Edward Dr, 78233 M- F 6/18 - 8/3 Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dellview Pool 500 Basswood Dr, 78213 Tu- F 6/19 - 8/3 Lunch - 1 – 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.