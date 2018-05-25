NEISD announces free summer meal program

SAN ANTONIO - The Northeast Independent School District is continuing its Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children 18 and younger.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, district officials said.
To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOODTX to 877-877.
For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
All locations will be closed on July 4.
|Location
|Serving Days
|Serving Schedule
|
East Terrell Hills Elementary School
4415 Bloomdale, 78218
|
M-F, 6/12 - 6/22
M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6
|
Breakfast 7 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|
El Dorado Elementary School
12634 El Sendero, 78233
|
M-F, 6/12 - 6/22
M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6
|
Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|
Olmos Elementary School
1103 Allena Dr., 78213
|
M-F, 6/12 - 6/22
M-Th, 6/25- 8/2 & Fri, 7/6
|
Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|
Redland Oaks Elementary School
16650 Redland Road, 78247
|
M-F, 6/12 - 6/22
M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6
|
Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Driscoll Middle School
17150 Jones Maltsberger, 78247
|
M-F, 6/12 - 7/6
Closed 6/29 & 7/4
|
Breakfast - 7:25 - 8:30 a.m.
|
White Middle School
7800 Midcrown, 78218
|M-Th, 6/18 - 7/26 & Fri, 7/6
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Roosevelt High School
5110 Walzem, 78218
|M-Th, 6/18 - 8/2 & Fri, 7/6
|
Breakfast - 9:15 - 10:20 a.m.
|
Krueger Middle School
438 Lanark, 78218
|M-Th, 6/12 - 7/19
|
Breakfast - 8 – 9 a.m.
|
Walzem Elementary School
4618 Walzem Rd., 78218
|M-F, 6/11 - 6/22
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Stahl Elementary School
5222 Stahl Rd., 78247
|M-F, 6/11 - 8/3
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Clear Spring Elementary School
4311 Clear Spring, 78217
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Larkspur Elementary School
1802 Larkspur, 78213
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Oak Meadow Elementary School
2800 Hunter's Green, 78231
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
West Avenue Elementary School
3915 West Avenue, 78213
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Wilshire Elementary School
6523 Cascade, 78218
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Windcrest Elementary School
465 Faircrest, 78239
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
|
Tobin Library
4134 Harry Wurzbach, 78209
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m.
|
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks, 78233
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m.
|
Semmes Library
15060 Judson Rd, 78247
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m.
|
Brookhollow Library
530 Heimer Rd, 78232
|M-Fr 6/18 - 8/3
|
Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m.
|
Morgan's Wonderland
5223 David Edward Dr, 78233
|
M- F 6/18 - 8/3
|
Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|
Dellview Pool
500 Basswood Dr, 78213
|
Tu- F 6/19 - 8/3
|
Lunch - 1 – 3 p.m.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.