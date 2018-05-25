News

NEISD announces free summer meal program

Breakfast and lunch will be served at most locations

SAN ANTONIO - The Northeast Independent School District is continuing its Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to children 18 and younger.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, district officials said.

To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOODTX to 877-877.

For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100.  This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

All locations will be closed on July 4.

Location Serving Days Serving Schedule

East Terrell Hills Elementary School

4415 Bloomdale, 78218

M-F,  6/12 - 6/22

M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6

Breakfast 7 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

El Dorado Elementary School

12634 El Sendero, 78233

M-F,  6/12 - 6/22

M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6

Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Olmos Elementary School

1103 Allena Dr., 78213

M-F,  6/12 - 6/22

M-Th, 6/25- 8/2 & Fri, 7/6

Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch - 11:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Redland Oaks Elementary School

16650 Redland Road, 78247

M-F,  6/12 - 6/22

M-Th, 6/25- 7/12 & Fri, 7/6

Breakfast - 7:15 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Driscoll Middle School

17150 Jones Maltsberger, 78247

M-F,  6/12 - 7/6

Closed 6/29 & 7/4

Breakfast - 7:25 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

White Middle School

7800 Midcrown, 78218

M-Th, 6/18 - 7/26 & Fri, 7/6

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Roosevelt High School

5110 Walzem, 78218

M-Th, 6/18 - 8/2 & Fri, 7/6

Breakfast - 9:15 - 10:20 a.m.
Lunch - 11:30 a.m.  – 1 p.m.

Krueger Middle School

438 Lanark, 78218

M-Th, 6/12 - 7/19

Breakfast - 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunhc - 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Walzem Elementary School

4618 Walzem Rd., 78218

M-F, 6/11 - 6/22

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Stahl Elementary School

5222 Stahl Rd., 78247

M-F, 6/11 - 8/3

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clear Spring Elementary School

4311 Clear Spring, 78217

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Larkspur Elementary School

1802 Larkspur, 78213

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Oak Meadow Elementary School

2800 Hunter's Green, 78231

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 12 - 12:30 p.m.

West Avenue Elementary School

3915 West Avenue, 78213

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch-11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wilshire Elementary School

6523 Cascade, 78218

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Windcrest Elementary School

465 Faircrest, 78239

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Breakfast - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tobin Library

4134 Harry Wurzbach, 78209

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m.

Thousand Oaks Library

4618 Thousand Oaks, 78233

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m.

Semmes Library

15060 Judson Rd, 78247

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m.

Brookhollow Library

530 Heimer Rd, 78232

M-Fr  6/18 - 8/3

Lunch - 12 - 1 p.m.

Morgan's Wonderland

5223 David Edward Dr, 78233

M- F  6/18 - 8/3

Lunch - 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dellview Pool

500 Basswood Dr, 78213

Tu- F  6/19 - 8/3

Lunch - 1 – 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.