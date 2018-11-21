Man causes deadly crash in stolen truck, steals another car at knifepoint to get away, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a stolen truck who they said caused a deadly crash while evading authorities Wednesday morning, then stole another car at knifepoint to get away from the scene.

According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of County Line Road and Dove Crossing near the entrance to Fisher Park.

Authorities said the truck was stolen out of San Antonio and that the owner of the truck called police to report they had found it at an apartment complex in New Braunfels. David Ferguson, a spokesman for the city of New Braunfels, said police went to the complex, but before they could confront the man, he sped off in the stolen truck and caused the deadly crash.

Police said the suspect is a man in his mid-20s who was wearing a black jacket and a white T-shirt.

According to authorities, the man carjacked a driver at knifepoint immediately after the deadly wreck, then took off in the car.

Police said he got away in a silver, 2012 Kia Forte with a pink "On the Grind" sticker in the back windshield and Texas license plate DT6-R476.

A portion of West County Line Road in the area is currently closed as part of the investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911.

