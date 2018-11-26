New program allows any Bexar County student to apply to SAISD magnet schools

SAN ANTONIO - All Bexar County students can now apply to magnet schools in the San Antonio Independent School District, even if they live outside the district's boundaries.

Students can apply online through the district's Choice Schools and Magnet Program through Feb. 8. The program kicked off Monday, giving students in Bexar County the opportunity to attend specialty schools in SAISD.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY/SEE LIST OF SCHOOLS

The district has more than 20 specialized schools, including dual-language academies, single-gender schools, early college high schools and an advanced learning academy.

The district is also adding new schools, such as the CAST Med High School, Cyber P-TECH at Sam Houston High School and the Young Women's Leadership Academy-Primary.

The magnet schools allow students to receive specialized education in career fields in which they are interested.

"SAISD Magnet Programs are a fast-track to college and career, giving students the opportunity to earn up to 45 hours of college credit by high school graduation," according to a news release.

Additionally, the magnet schools are geared to allow students to obtain college credit through dual-credit courses.

