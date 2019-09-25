Impeachment Inquiry: What does it mean and how does it work?

WASHINGTON - Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announced Tuesday that the House is launching an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump with more than a year to go before the next presidential election.

The announcement comes after a whistleblower report claims Trump pressured Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

"I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of an impeachment inquiry. The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law," Pelosi said from the speaker's office at the Capitol.

