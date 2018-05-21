Home invasion victim: 'I don't know why they did this'

SAN ANTONIO - A home invasion on the city's Northwest Side early Monday has left the victims stunned and at least two family members hurting.

San Antonio police said a 19-year-old man was pistol-whipped and his 20-year-old relative beaten by two men who barged into their home in the 6100 block of Pow Wow Drive.

Officers who responded to the 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Monday at first thought there had been a shooting.

They later learned no shots had been fired and the incident was a home invasion.

Sylvia Ortiz said she woke up to the sounds of glass shattering and someone banging loudly on her front door.

Ortiz said she immediately jumped out of bed and dropped to the floor.

"It's just frightening, you know? Getting us up, waking us up at this hour," Ortiz said. "Someone just coming in. I don't know why they did this."

Ortiz said she shares the home with several members of her extended family.

At the time of the home invasion, there were about seven or eight of her relatives in the home, she said.

According to police, the intruders got into the home by kicking in the front door.

Hours later, there also were visible signs of where they had been banging on the door with a gun, as well as a window that had been broken.

"They just asked for some keys," Ortiz said. "That's all I know."

Police said the gunmen ended up leaving empty-handed.

Acting on a tip, officers went to a home nearby, where they said they saw a man matching the description of one of the gunmen.

But the officers weren't able to make any arrests right away.

A police report said the man went inside the home and refused to answer when officers knocked on the door.

The report said robbery detectives will be following up on the case.

