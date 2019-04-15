Officers fired for abandoning sergeant amid gunfire identified

SAN ANTONIO - Two probationary San Antonio police officers fired after they abandoned a sergeant, leaving him to take gunfire alone during an officer-involved shooting in March have been identified.

Suspension documents revealed officers Johnathan Martinez and Raymond Obeng-Addae were the two officers who Police Chief William McManus said failed to protect Sgt. Steven Castillo during a March 4 shooting.

Castillo, Martinez and Obeng-Addae responded to a mental-health related call in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive around 3 a.m. after 27-year-old Daniel Moncada's parents called 911, saying he was having auditory hallucinations, throwing items and breaking doors inside the home, a custodial death report states.

Moncada, his parents told dispatchers, was bipolar and schizophrenic and off his medications at the time police were called, records show.

The custodial death report states that two officers assessed Moncada as he was backed into a corner bedroom at the home. Moncada had shown his hands to officers, but refused to move from the corner.

As officers attempted to take him into custody on municipal court warrants, he raised a shotgun from behind him and fired at the officers, the report states.

Sources say Castillo, a 26-year veteran of the force, was abandoned by the two probationary officers and left to return gunfire alone.

Castillo shot Moncada, hitting him multiple times. Moncada was taken to University Hospital, where he died.

Dismissal documents for Martinez and Obeng-Addae state that they failed to "act together and protect one another in a time of danger," and that they did not "act with courage" during the shooting.

McManus called the shooting "tragic and unavoidable," explaining that he fired the officers for failure to meet his expectations.

"I expect that all SAPD officers will respond appropriately to protect their fellow officers in times of danger," McManus said. "In this case, that did not happen and I felt that the appropriate response was to terminate the two probationary officers."

