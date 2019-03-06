2 probationary SAPD officers fired after failing to protect sergeant during shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio police officers who were in the probationary stage of their employment were fired this week after they failed to protect a sergeant during an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

"The officer-involved shooting on Spring Dale Drive was tragic and unavoidable. I expect that all SAPD officers will respond appropriately to protect their fellow officers in times of danger. In this case, that did not happen and I felt that the appropriate response was to terminate the two probationary officers," police Chief William McManus said in a statement sent to KSAT.com.

Police said the officers and Sgt. Steven Castillo responded Monday just before 3 a.m. to a home in 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive for a mental health-related call.

The parents of Daniel Moncada, 27, called 911 that morning, saying he was throwing items around the house and causing a disturbance, according to police.

The officers and Castillo arrived at the home and found Moncada in a back bedroom. When they entered the bedroom and attempted to speak with him, Moncada began firing a shotgun, McManus said on Monday.

While multiple officers responded to the home, only Castillo engaged Moncada and returned fire, striking him multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died, McManus said.

Castillo, a 26-year veteran of the police department, has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials said the case is under both criminal and administrative review and could not provide any further information at this time.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.