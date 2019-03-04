SAPD officers involved in 2 shootings in 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO - For the second time in 12 hours, San Antonio police officers have been involved in a shooting.

The latest shooting was reported Monday afternoon at the intersection of South Olive Street and Westfall Avenue.

Police Chief William McManus said a man robbed and shot a person at Iowa and Pine.

The man took off, and police followed him and tried to stop him but he didn't initially stop, McManus said. The man eventually stopped at the intersection of Iowa and Westfall, got out of his car and started firing at police officers, McManus said.

Officers returned fire and hit the man, who was taken to a hospital, McManus said.

"It's doubtful that he will make it," he said.

A woman and two children were with the man in his car, McManus said. They were not injured.

No officers were hurt, but two rounds hit a police cruiser, McManus said.

The man who was robbed was shot in the leg but McManus didn't know his condition.

The earlier shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man.

"(His) parents called and said that he was throwing things around the house and causing a disturbance," police Chief William McManus told reporters at the scene. "That's my understanding at this point."

McManus said an officer who arrived, approached a back bedroom where the man was located and attempted to talk to him, but the man began shooting.

"The person shot at him with a shotgun, and the officer returned fire, hitting him multiple times," McManus said.

The man was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

The officer, who was not injured, was placed on administrative duty.

