SAPD Chief McManus: Officer shoots, kills man inside home after being fired upon

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer answering a disturbance call has shot and killed a man inside a Northwest Side home after first being shot at, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at the home in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive, which is located not far from both Babcock and De Zavala Road.

According to Chief McManus, the officer responded to the home after police first received a call from the suspect's parents about things being thrown around the house.

McManus said a man in his 20s was found in the back bedroom of the home and when the officer entered, they were fired upon with a shotgun. That's when, McManus said, the officer returned fire, hitting the man multiple times. The unidentified man was taken to University Hospital, were he was pronounced dead.

McManus did not identify the officer involved in the shooting, but did say that they were a veteran of SAPD. No one else was hurt in the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation, McManus said.

