Home where man was shot, killed by SAPD officer site of multiple disturbances

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police received more than half a dozen calls for help recently from a Northwest Side home where an officer shot and killed a man early Monday morning.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, police received eight calls from the home in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive within the past two weeks. Four of them were on Saturday.

Half of the calls were mental health-related. But it was not clear right away who the calls were about.

The latest conflict at the home happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man.

"(His) parents called and said that he was throwing things around the house and causing a disturbance," police Chief William McManus told reporters at the scene. "That's my understanding at this point."

McManus said an officer who arrived approached a back bedroom, where the man was located, and attempted to talk to him, but the man answered with gunfire.

"The person shot at him with a shotgun, and the officer returned fire, hitting him multiple times," McManus said.

The man was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

As of late Monday morning, the medical examiner had not released his name.

The officer involved, who McManus described as a veteran, was not injured.

McManus declined to release the officer's name at the scene but said the officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure after a shooting.

