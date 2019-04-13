Officers met with gunfire while investigating shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An hourlong standoff that began when someone shot at police, ended early Saturday morning with several people in custody, police said.

San Antonio Police said it started with a shooting in the 6100 block of Lark Valley Drive, just before 3 a.m. Police said a man was playing video games with his son in the living room of the home when someone shot at the house, striking the man in the buttocks.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told authorities that someone in an older, tan vehicle drove by and fired at least 10 shots.

Information from that investigation led police to a home in the 8100 block of Skip Jack.

"When the officers showed up to investigate, they received gunfire from inside the house," a sergeant at the scene said. No one was injured.

Police surrounded the home and after approximately one hour, the standoff ended peacefully, police said. Authorities detained at least 10 people for questioning.

Charges are pending in connection with the shooting, police said.

