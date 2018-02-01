Olmos Park police chief: ‘People need to pay the consequences and go to jail'

OLMOS PARK, Texas - The Olmos Park Police Department is the only agency so far opting out of Bexar County's new cite and release program.

Olmos Park Police Chief Rene Valenciano said the new program isn't necessary, and he wants to "follow the rule of law."

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and District Attorney Nico LaHood feel very differently. They said it's a way to give low-level criminals a second chance, get officers back on the street and free up jail space.

Starting Wednesday, officers can decide to cite and release suspects instead of jailing them if the offenders are 17 or older, have a valid ID, live in Bexar County, have no pending criminal cases and are arrested for any of the following nonviolent misdemeanors:

Possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces

Criminal mischief under $750

Theft and theft of service under $750

Driving while license invalid

Synthetic marijuana and graffiti are excluded from the list.

Anyone who gets a citation will still have to pay fines, take education classes and complete eight hours of community service.

It's all information Olmos Park police officers won't need to memorize. They won't be using the program.

"I believe that if it's a criminal act, people need to pay the consequences and go to jail, and there's a process for that already in the criminal justice system. So I don't see how circumventing the process by issuing them a citation is going to solve the problem," Valenciano said.

Olmos Park boundary lines border San Antonio on all sides, and San Antonio police will be using cite and release. Valenciano has explained his stance to his officers so they can relay the information to any citizens who may be confused.

Most people who aren't from Olmos Park go through the city on McCullough Avenue. One entrance to the city is at McCullough and Annie Street, near Hildebrand Avenue. The other city limit sign is at McCullough Avenue and Mariposa Drive. Inside those two signs, that cite and release program does not apply.

When asked if he would change his mind in the future if he saw how the program was working at other agencies, Valenciano said "probably not."

