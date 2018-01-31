Cite and release pilot program officially launches

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Wednesday is the official launch date for a cite and release pilot program that Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood says should save taxpayers money and free up law enforcement officers.

READ MORE HERE: Pilot program to allow low-level, nonviolent offenders to avoid jail

RELATED: Chief McManus recommends cite-and-release policy for minor offenses

RELATED: Drug rehabilitation experts applaud Bexar County's new cite and release program

Only the Olmos Park Police Department has said it will not utilize the program.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.