Local News

Bexar County sees 31% rise in firework-related incidents during New Year’s celebrations, officials say

Forty-two total fires related to fireworks were reported

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Fire (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The unincorporated portions of Bexar County saw a 31% increase in firework-related incidents compared to previous New Year’s celebrations, according to a county news release.

From Dec. 28, 2025, to early on Jan. 1, 2026, there were 42 fires related to fireworks across Bexar County. Part of this figure included eight structure fires, with an estimated total property loss of $475,000.

Two Bexar County residents, in separate incidents, suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization, officials said. Details around those incidents and when they occurred are not known.

See below for other key incident takeaways from the period:

  • 13 grass or brush-related fires
  • 8 structure fires
  • 9 trash bin fires
  • 3 vehicle fires

During the same period, Bexar County’s Public Safety Communications Center answered 2,062 9-1-1-related calls and 3,441 calls to its non-emergency line. Those calls resulted in 113 documented fireworks-related incidents and disturbances, officials said.

“There was a significant increase in fireworks related incidents, up from 32 last year, much of this can be attributed to the persistent dry conditions and the increased breeze throughout the night,” the release states.

On New Year’s Eve, video and photos showed flames from a grass fire burning in north Bexar County.

Just before midnight on Dec. 31, a house on the Northwest Side had severe damage from a fireworks-related fire, San Antonio Fire Department officials said.

Read more:

