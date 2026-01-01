Security footage shows kids throwing fireworks at Marriott Rivercenter hotel, SAFD says Firefighters responded to the hotel on Thursday morning Multiple fire crews responded to the Marriott Rivercenter hotel on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said fireworks may have been the cause of a fire at a downtown hotel on Thursday.
Firefighters were dispatched just after 10 a.m. to the Marriott Rivercenter hotel in the 100 block of Bowie Street.
An SAFD spokesperson said the crews were called after paint was found “smoldering” inside the hotel’s loading dock area.
In another update sent to KSAT, the hotel’s security team told SAFD that it found camera footage of “kids” throwing fireworks into the loading dock.
No injuries have been reported.
KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for additional information on the case, but has yet to hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. More recent local news on KSAT:
About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Adam Barraza headshot
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
