Local News

Security footage shows kids throwing fireworks at Marriott Rivercenter hotel, SAFD says

Firefighters responded to the hotel on Thursday morning

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Multiple fire crews responded to the Marriott Rivercenter hotel on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said fireworks may have been the cause of a fire at a downtown hotel on Thursday.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 10 a.m. to the Marriott Rivercenter hotel in the 100 block of Bowie Street.

An SAFD spokesperson said the crews were called after paint was found “smoldering” inside the hotel’s loading dock area.

In another update sent to KSAT, the hotel’s security team told SAFD that it found camera footage of “kids” throwing fireworks into the loading dock.

No injuries have been reported.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for additional information on the case, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

