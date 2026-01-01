Methodist Hospital Metropolitan welcomes first 2 babies of 2026

Melissa Jose (left) and Amaya Esuijarosa (right) welcomed two baby girls minutes apart on Jan. 1, 2026. The babies were born at Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Hospital Metropolitan welcomed San Antonio’s first two babies of 2026 — and they were born minutes apart.

The first baby, a girl named Snaya San Martin Esuijarosa, arrived just 51 seconds after midnight on Thursday. Baby Snaya weighs eight pounds, five ounces and measures out at 19 inches.

Recommended Videos

Her mom, Amaya Esuijarosa, and dad, Yosuany San Martin Reyes, said in a news release that they were excited to be first-time parents.

Less than three minutes later, in a nearby room, Kali Amor Bautista was born at 12:03 a.m. She weighs eight pounds and measures out at 20 inches.

“There isn’t a more exciting or special way to ring in the new year than with the arrival of not one, but two precious babies, especially our city’s first of the year,” said Sunni Garrett, Director of Women’s Services at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan. “The energy and excitement in the department were palpable. Our physicians, nurses, techs and entire team were honored to share in this joyful moment with both families. Welcoming Baby Snaya and Baby Kali was truly rewarding and a beautiful start to the year.”

According to a news release, Methodist Healthcare delivers more babies than any other hospital system in San Antonio.

Read more: