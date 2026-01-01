Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: San Antonio rings in 2026 with fireworks lighting up the horizon

Happy New Year from KSAT 12!

KSAT Digital Team

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio prepares to usher in 2026, the city is set to continue its tradition of illuminating the skyline with a fireworks spectacle.

People throughout Bexar County are gearing up with fireworks to ensure the new year begins with a stunning show.

KSAT will capture the excitement with a live camera from downtown San Antonio.

Here’s to a bright and prosperous 2026! Happy New Year from KSAT 12!

