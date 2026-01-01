WATCH LIVE: San Antonio rings in 2026 with fireworks lighting up the horizon
Happy New Year from KSAT 12!
SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio prepares to usher in 2026, the city is set to continue its tradition of illuminating the skyline with a fireworks spectacle.
People throughout Bexar County are gearing up with fireworks to ensure the new year begins with a stunning show.
KSAT will capture the excitement with a live camera from downtown San Antonio.
Here’s to a bright and prosperous 2026! Happy New Year from KSAT 12!
