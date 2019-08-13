One person shot, killed behind Northeast Side strip mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person has been shot and killed behind a strip mall on the Northeast Side, police said.

The shooting happened near Nacogdoches and O’Connor roads Monday night.

Police said none of the businesses in the strip mall were involved, and there was no robbery.

Witnesses told police three people were involved in a situation behind the strip mall building, which backs up to a wooded area.

A male was shot and killed. His name and age have not been released.

An employee at one of the businesses called police when they heard the gunshots.

A woman who lives behind the H-E-B in the area and she said she was able to clearly hear eight gunshots.

Investigators are at the scene looking for evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Police said they have limited information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police immediately.

