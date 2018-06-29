50+ flags stolen from inside locked shed belonging to San Antonio Patriot Guard Riders

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Patriot Guard Riders are often seen escorting caskets and standing guard at funerals of fallen soldiers and veterans.

They are always giving back to families, and now they are asking for the public's help.

On Thursday, as they were getting ready to be a part of a funeral service Friday, they noticed the window in their equipment shed was removed and the shed had been broken into.

More than 50 American flags and tools to assemble the flags were missing.

"When you take our flags it means we have to stand there without a flag or scramble and get some new ones," ride captain Peter Johnson said.

The group has since filed a report with San Antonio police, in hopes of finding whoever stole them.

The group has some flags left to get them through any upcoming services, but will eventually need to replace the ones that were taken.

"If you have any decency and patriotism, please bring them back," flag captain Alice Wagener said.

