Pair armed with handgun rob convenience store on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down two people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 around 7:30 p.m. at a Little Sam Convenience Store located in the 3200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, one of the suspects entered the store armed with a handgun while the other stood watch by the entry door. After robbing the store, the two suspects then ran to a four-door blue colored vehicle and fled the scene.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.