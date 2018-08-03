Pair attempting to sell necklace chased and shot at by two men, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman attempting to sell a necklace were hospitalized after they were both shot at and chased by two men in a vehicle, San Antonio police said Friday.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. near Fredericksburg Road and Medical Drive.

According to police, the man and the woman had agreed to meet up with the men to sell the necklace.

Police said the pair however had to run from the scene and that they were chased by the men who got into their Chevy and started firing.

The couple were both hit by the gunfire, police said. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. There is no word on their condition.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation into the shooting is on-going.

