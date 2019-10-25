Parts of roof, fire escape collapse at downtown church, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - Parts of the roof and a fire escape collapsed at a local downtown church overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday.

The incident occurred just after midnight at the Travis Park Church in the 200 block of East Travis Street, not far from Broadway Street.

Firefighters said a pipe also broke on the third floor, causing much of the building to flood.

The cause of the collapse is not currently known.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.