Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene early Monday on the city's West Side.

Officers at the scene said a black Nissan Pathfinder struck a woman at the intersection of Culebra Road and San Joaquin around 1 a.m. and dragged her for about a half mile.

The driver took off, police said.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fatality is asked to call police.

