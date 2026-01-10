San Antonio River to be drained for maintenance, city says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River will be drained from Sunday, Jan. 11, through Monday, Jan. 19, as part of the River Walk Maintenance Program, according to the city’s Public Works Department.

Crews will drain the river from West Josephine Street to South Alamo Street near Southtown, including the downtown River Loop.

During this time, Public Works said workers will remove sediment buildup and debris, inspect the channel’s integrity and make necessary repairs.

There are no planned road closures, and trails along the river will remain open throughout the project, Public Works said.

The River Walk Maintenance Program is a joint effort between the City of San Antonio’s Center City Development and Operations Department, Public Works Department, and San Antonio River Authority.

Read also: