PHOTOS: Santikos breaks ground on new theater complete with laser tag, bowling lanes

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, Santikos Entertainment announced that it had broken ground on a new family entertainment center that will include bowling lanes, laser tag, a full-service bar and a restaurant.

The 87,000-square-foot megaplex is being constructed at the corner of Wiederstein Road and I-35 in the new Cibolo Crossing Shopping Center.

The theater will be part of a master development in the area that will also include retail, restaurants and luxury apartment living.

The project is scheduled to be complete by next spring.

"We’ve spent the last several months perfecting a truly unique entertainment venue that will deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience that is unlike anything available today along the IH-35 corridor,” said Santikos Entertainment CEO David Holmes. “The complex will feature 12 screens, 1,500 reclining seats, 16 bowling lanes, laser tag, a full-service high-energy bar, full-service restaurant and several screens featuring our Santikos’ AVX format."

Santikos is the only theater company in the United States that operates as a social enterprise benefiting the local community.

Santikos has donated $850,000 to nonprofits in Schertz/Cibolo and surrounding areas, according to Becca Brune, president and chief operating officer of the San Antonio Area Foundation.

"We’re proud to expand to this vital area of our community and strengthen our collective commitment through the San Antonio Area Foundation," Brune said.

