Uvalde CISD releases thousands of additional records related to Robb Elementary shooting

FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in a shooting at the school. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District released more than 15,000 pages of documents on Wednesday related to the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

The records are from around the days of the shooting, according to Laura Prather, an attorney with Haynes Boone. The law firm is representing KSAT and several other media outlets.

Two teachers and 19 students died on May 24, 2022, after a gunman entered Robb Elementary and remained in a classroom for more than an hour before officers breached the door and killed him.

Family members of the victims were among those who pushed for the records to be released.

The district has released several batches of records since August.

Earlier this year, a state appeals court judge sided with KSAT and other media organizations in a 2022 lawsuit against the district and county seeking the release of their records related to the massacre.

While UCISD has released thousands of pages of documents, not all records have been turned over to media outlets.

In August, Walsh Gallegos — the firm that represented the district during the records lawsuit — admitted they “made an error” by not releasing all the records initially.

The UCISD board later voted unanimously to hire a new law firm, Thompson & Horton, to represent the district.

The law firm still has about 50,000 documents to review before releasing them to media, Prather said.

