Police: 82-year-old woman caught in crossfire as men exchange gunfire on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - An 82-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet Sunday night as two men exchanged gunfire on the city's East Side, police said.

According to San Antonio police, two men were shooting at each other from opposite sides of the street near North New Braunfels Avenue and Hays Street when the woman and her husband, traveling in a white vehicle, attempted to turn onto North New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said that's when the woman was struck by gunfire. Her husband was unharmed.

The woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in unknown condition.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.

