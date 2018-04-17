Police activity reported at apartment building just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said they conducted an early morning operation at an apartment building just west of downtown on Tuesday.

Multiple agencies were mentioned as part of the operation that occurred at a building located on West Houston Street and North Frio Street near the VIA Centro Plaza bus station.

At this time, the nature of of the operation remains unclear.

SAPD however said they received assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, VIA Transit Police, and SWAT as well as officers on bicycles.

Several people in the area have told KSAT 12 that the area is a haven for drugs and prostitution.

Police Chief William McManus is expected to speak about the operation starting at 9 a.m. You can watch the livestream above.

