Driver facing charges after head-on crash with police cruiser

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken into custody early Tuesday following a vehicle crash into a police cruiser overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Babcock Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, officers had responded to call for a driver asleep at the wheel. That's when, police said, officers parked on both sides of the vehicle before attempting to wake the driver up.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle rammed both police vehicles before driving off the wrong-way on Babcock Road, police said. The SUV ultimately crashed into a DWI unit head-on.

The officer inside the vehicle hit was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was detained and now faces several charges, police said. His name and age have yet to be released.

