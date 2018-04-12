2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 90 in Guadalupe County

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - Two people were killed in a head-on car crash east of Seguin on Highway 90 Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in Guadalupe County.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said a man driving west crossed over the center line and hit another car head-on.

The man and a woman in the other car were killed.

Authorities said there is construction in the area, but it’s too soon to say whether that caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic.

